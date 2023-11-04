Canada and the United States: Different Economic Paths

Canada and the United States have historically walked similar economic paths. The coming years, though, may see them take quite different journeys. Canadian stocks are far cheaper than U.S. ones. That is true if you focus only on price-to-earnings ratios. Canadian stocks trade for about 12 times their expected earnings in 2024 compared to 18 times for their U.S. counterparts. Canada is grappling with massive household debt, a metastasizing housing crisis and stagnant living standards. The U.S.

seems in considerably better shape. Granted, its yawning federal deficit remains a worry; so too is its poisonous politics. Despite all that, however, the U.S. economy retains a robust capacity to grow its output per capita, which is the necessary prerequisite for raising any country’s standard of living. The recent performance of the two North American economies shows a stark contrast. In the U.S., economic output, or gross domestic product (GDP), bounded ahead in the third quarter at a 4.9-per-cent annualized pace. In Canada, economic growth slid to zero. Could slow-growth Canada eventually catch a lift from its more vigorous neighbour? Let’s hope so. First, though, we have to work through the legacy of a couple of decades of bad decisions. Our biggest vulnerability is our collective addiction to real estate and therefore to debt. On average, Canadian households are carrying $

