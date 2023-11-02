Can Visa’s CBDC pilot aid in modernizing banking?

According to Visa, the testing demonstrated that final settlements for interbank transfers occurred in near real-time. This significant reduction in settlement times has the potential to revolutionize the way financial institutions conduct transactions and handle interbank transfers, offering a clear advantage over traditional methods.

Visa further noted that its platform was able to function seamlessly 24/7. This is a notable departure from traditional payment systems that often experience downtime after regular business hours or on weekends.

This continuous operation is a substantial advantage, allowing for uninterrupted financial activities and significantly improving overall efficiency. The use of blockchain technology in this pilot program added another layer of security and transparency.

The success of the program has opened the door to a wide range of possibilities for Visa and its partners. One area of exploration involves tokenized asset markets and programmable finance.In this scenario, a buyer transfers the remaining balance tokens to a property developer automatically upon reaching the completion date of the contract. This automation minimizes the lag time in closing the transaction, offering an innovative and efficient way of conducting financial activities.

