HEAD TOPICS

Can the Stamps pull off an upset of the Lions in the West Semifinal?

TSN_Sports1 min.

Canada's Sports Leader

News Source

TSN_SPORTS

You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TSN_SPORTS: las vegas raiders detroit lionsCanada's Sports Leader
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Lions lean on Jahmyr Gibbs’ legs, Jared Goff’s arm in 26-14 win over offensively challenged RaidersRookie Jahmyr Gibbs runs for 152 yards as Detroit Lions beat Las Vegas Raiders 26-14
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Lions lean on Gibbs' legs, Goff's arm in win over RaidersRookie Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a season-high 152 yards and a touchdown, Jared Goff threw for 272 yards with a score, and the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14 on Monday night.
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Alouettes, Lions open as Division Semifinal favourtiesThe Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions have opened as favourites for the CFL's Division Semifinals. The Alouettes open as 3.5-point favourites this Saturday, while B.C. enters Saturday's West Division Semifinal as a 6.5-point favourite.
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Lions will have to be better against the run in playoff versus StampedersThe B.C. Lions have had time to think about this one. B.C. (12-6) hosts Calgary (6-12) in the West Division semifinal Saturday, with the winner advancing to the conference final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (14-4).
Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Lions will have to be better against the run in playoff versus StampedersThe B.C. Lions have had time to think about this one. B.C. (12-6) hosts Calgary (6-12) in the West Division semifinal Saturday, with the winner advancing to the conference final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (14-4).
Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕