HEAD TOPICS

Can Quinn Hughes join the triple-digit club?

  • 📰 YahooCASports
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 54 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 42%
  • Publisher: 63%

Quinn Hughes is on pace for a remarkable season, but can he reach the triple-digit point mark?

Quinn Hughes, Triple-Digit Club, Remarkable Season, Point Mark, Hockey

Hughes entered play Wednesday with a league-leading 30 points, putting him on pace for 129 in 2023-24. While that total is probably out of reach, the 24-year-old is producing a worthy follow-up to Karlsson's triple-digit output — an effort that was the first of its kind since 1991-92 and one of just three 100-point seasons from defenders in years with a league-average save percentage above .900. The other two belong to Bobby Orr.

Reaching 100 points is far from a given for Hughes considering he'd need a 91-point pace from here, and he never topped 76 prior to this season. Based on what he's shown so far, there are a few reasons to believe he can join the triple-digit club alongside Karlsson — or at least obliterate his previous career-highs. Hughes has been a better offensive engine in the opening weeks than he's ever been before, and there are multiple factors driving his unbelievable production.Although Hughes has a shooting percentage that looks on the unsustainable side for a defenseman (13.8%), there's no denying that he's firing the puck mor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quinn Hughes scores two goals as Canucks defeat Blues 5-0Defenceman Quinn Hughes scores two goals, Thatcher Demko gets shutout as Vancouver Canucks win third consecutive game against St. Louis Blues.
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Quinn Hughes piles up five points as Canucks trounce Sharks 10-1Brock Boeser scores pair as Vancouver Canucks pound San Jose 10-1, handing Sharks worst home loss in franchise history
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes tops NHL's three stars of the weekNEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes has been named the NHL's first star of the week after putting up eight points over his last three games.
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes tops NHL's three stars of the weekNEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes has been named the NHL's first star of the week after putting up eight points over his last three games.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes tops NHL's three stars of the weekNEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes has been named the NHL's first star of the week after putting up eight points over his last three games.
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

NHL roundup: Quinn Hughes leads Canucks past OilersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »