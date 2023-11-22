Can Quinn Hughes join the triple-digit club?

Hughes entered play Wednesday with a league-leading 30 points, putting him on pace for 129 in 2023-24. While that total is probably out of reach, the 24-year-old is producing a worthy follow-up to Karlsson's triple-digit output — an effort that was the first of its kind since 1991-92 and one of just three 100-point seasons from defenders in years with a league-average save percentage above .900. The other two belong to Bobby Orr.
Reaching 100 points is far from a given for Hughes considering he'd need a 91-point pace from here, and he never topped 76 prior to this season. Based on what he's shown so far, there are a few reasons to believe he can join the triple-digit club alongside Karlsson — or at least obliterate his previous career-highs. Hughes has been a better offensive engine in the opening weeks than he's ever been before, and there are multiple factors driving his unbelievable production.Although Hughes has a shooting percentage that looks on the unsustainable side for a defenseman (13.8%), there's no denying that he's firing the puck mor
