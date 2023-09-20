Can Immune Boosters Really Prevent or Treat Respiratory Infections?

The idea that you can “boost” your immune system is a popular one. It’s no surprise, then, that a Google search for “immune booster” turned up more than one billion results. There was no shortage of ads, blogs and articles promoting certain foods and supplements with immune-enhancing ingredients. With the flu, RSV and COVID circulating, it can be tempting to reach for a pill, drink or superfood that promises to supercharge immunity.

Can popular immune supplements and foods actually prevent or treat a respiratory infection? Here’s what the science says. How the immune system works Your immune system is constantly working to defend against infection-causing viruses, bacteria and other microbes. When it recognizes a threat, it mounts a response by releasing white blood cells and other immune compounds that destroy foreign invaders. Claiming that a particular food or supplement can significantly prime your immune system to fend off infection, however, is simplistic and misleading





