Can Bitcoin maintain its bull rally in November?

The uptrend has given investors hope that BTC will reach new highs ahead of its upcoming halving. While this happened, it must also be taken into account how BTC’s metrics reacted as we enter November.Over the last month, the king of cryptos has managed to push its price up considerably as its value spiked by more than 23%. In the last seven days, the coin’s price went up by more than 1%., at the time of writing, it was trading at $34,439.75 with a market capitalization of over $672 billion.
Thanks to that, the coin’s 4-week price volatility has also gained upward momentum in the recent past. Bitcoin’s popularity over the last month also remained high, as evident from the spike in its social dominance.’s weighted sentiment also went up quite a few times in October, meaning that positive sentiment around BTC was dominant.Santiment’s data further revealed that BTC remained in demand among whales as its whale transaction count remained up throughout the last month.
Apart from this, other metrics suggested that they were immensely confident in the token as a whole. This was evident from the fact that Thanks to the recent price uptrend, BTC’s miners’ revenue also remained pretty stable throughout the last month, as perBitcoin’s October 2023 price action was bullish and provided much-needed hope to investors as we experienced the longest bearish market ever since the inception of crypto.
However, will BTC’s October trend continue in November? A closer look at the blockchain’s state gave a better understanding of what to expect from it in the second month of the last quarter of 2023.
