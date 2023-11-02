Can Bitcoin maintain its bull rally in November?

The uptrend has given investors hope that BTC will reach new highs ahead of its upcoming halving. While this happened, it must also be taken into account how BTC’s metrics reacted as we enter November.Over the last month, the king of cryptos has managed to push its price up considerably as its value spiked by more than 23%. In the last seven days, the coin’s price went up by more than 1%., at the time of writing, it was trading at $34,439.75 with a market capitalization of over $672 billion.

Thanks to that, the coin’s 4-week price volatility has also gained upward momentum in the recent past. Bitcoin’s popularity over the last month also remained high, as evident from the spike in its social dominance.’s weighted sentiment also went up quite a few times in October, meaning that positive sentiment around BTC was dominant.Santiment’s data further revealed that BTC remained in demand among whales as its whale transaction count remained up throughout the last month.

Apart from this, other metrics suggested that they were immensely confident in the token as a whole. This was evident from the fact that Thanks to the recent price uptrend, BTC’s miners’ revenue also remained pretty stable throughout the last month, as perBitcoin’s October 2023 price action was bullish and provided much-needed hope to investors as we experienced the longest bearish market ever since the inception of crypto.

However, will BTC’s October trend continue in November? A closer look at the blockchain’s state gave a better understanding of what to expect from it in the second month of the last quarter of 2023.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CRYPTOAMB: Bitcoin whales rack up $600 mln BTC in 7 daysBitcoin whales might be playing the long game as they gather more of the asset, even as prices appear to be rising.

Source: CryptoAmb | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Bitcoin ETF approval could send Bitcoin to $150,000, says BernsteinBernstein says the approval of a spot BTC ETF could lift Bitcoin’s price to $150,000 by 2025, and El-Erian says the top crypto is gaining safe haven status amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Muni Market’s Five-Year Streak of November Gains Is on the LineThis month might be a good time for investors to stuff their portfolios with municipal bonds.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Canadian Blood Services calling for 1,500 donors in N.L. this NovemberExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Stocks in November: Outlook on a historically bullish monthThe stock market saw a slight rebound Wednesday morning — the first trading day in November — kicking off an often historically strong month for the market. ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: FTSE 100 starts November on front foot; central bank decisions in focusMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕