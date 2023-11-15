Campaign Raises Awareness for Sober Driving Over Holiday Season

A red ribbon being placed as part of a campaign designed to raise awareness to promote sober driving over the holiday season. It’s part of a campaign designed to raise awareness to promote sober driving over the holiday season as the amount of charges laid by police relating to drunk driving have been increasing. “So far this year we've had 748 impaired related charges,” said Ottawa Police inspector John Mbakulo.“People talk about the different stages of grief.

Don’t believe them, it doesn’t get any better,” said Geoff Leckey.“A young man who spent the evening drinking made the decision to get into his car and drive home," he said. "He drove in the wrong direction on a one-way street at what the police said was twice the speed limit then went through the red light as Emma was crossing and he hit her very hard,” he said.“Emma was to me and still is a beautiful young woman whose life was taken away from her before she had a chance to start it,” he said

