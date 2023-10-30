Calling on future leaders: An invitation to volunteer with Westminster Scouts Canada

In the heart of Sault Ste. Marie, a unique opportunity awaits individuals with a passion for shaping the future and fostering leadership skills in young people.

The greatest need currently is to assemble a team of leaders for the Beaver Colony, ages 5 to 7 years.Volunteering is not just an act of generosity, says Westminster Scout Commissioner Rod McDonald, it's a deep investment in the community's future.“And that confidence comes with the various things that they get to do, the learning about nature, for example.”As a Scout leader, you become a mentor and role model, guiding Scouts through a series of exciting and educational adventures.

They’ve even brought older sections out to spend nights in a quinzee, or snow shelter, a structure similar to an igloo, but formed and hollowed out of packed snow. By volunteering with Westminster Scouts Canada, you have the chance to make a difference in the lives of Sault Ste. Marie’s youth, contributing to the development of responsible, resourceful, and resilient individuals. headtopics.com

Westminster Scouts has been a fixture in Sault Ste. Marie since 1952 – McDonald’s father was the group’s first Troop leader – and has seen countless future Troop leaders pass through its ranks. “There's just crazy amounts of stuff that can be taught to them,” McDonald said. “Our leaders also have the ability to select something that might be of special interest to them that's also in keeping with the spirit of scouting.”

As a leader, you'll be part of creating memories that last a lifetime, both for the Scouts and for yourself.Westminster Scouts welcomes individuals from all walks of life to join this exciting journey. Whether you have experience in scouting or are completely new to it, your enthusiasm and commitment are what matter most. headtopics.com

Tensions between India and Canada cause anxiety among workersRecruitment firms report that interest from workers moving between India and Canada remains high despite growing tensions. However, anxiety has increased due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada. Many Indians are now hesitant to relocate, with conversations about moving to Canada dropping from 95% to 80%. Of the international tech workers who migrated to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023, nearly half came from India. Read more ⮕

Canada's Housing Accelerator Fund to Build More HomesThe Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is being applied across Canada to build more homes, with 87 municipalities in B.C. having submitted applications to access this federal support. The City of Kelowna and the Government of Canada have agreed to fast track the construction of 950 housing units over the next three years thanks to $31.5 million in funding. The HAF aims to create 100,000 new homes across the country. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair Delays Retirement to Play in Additional Games for CanadaChristine Sinclair, the all-time leading scorer in international soccer, has decided to postpone her retirement to play in additional games for the Canadian national team. Sinclair initially planned to retire after helping the team qualify for the Paris Olympics, but changed her mind when she learned about the opportunity to play more matches. She will participate in four exhibition matches, including games against Brazil in Montreal and Halifax. Sinclair's farewell tour will conclude with a match in her native British Columbia. Read more ⮕

Late goal seals victory for Brazil against CanadaA last-minute goal by Brazil dealt a cruel blow to Canada's goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who had made several heroic saves throughout the game. Canadian turnover led to the Brazilian attack, resulting in the winning goal. Despite the late drama, Canadian forward Christine Sinclair received a warm ovation from the crowd as she entered the game. Sinclair will retire from her Canada career after two upcoming games against Australia. Jessie Fleming, seen as Sinclair's successor, led the team onto the field. Read more ⮕

