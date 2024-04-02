After a bit more talking, however, I realized that he had not called about a plumbing issue. You see, it wasn't water that was coming out of his toilet, but demons. The demons were spilling out of his toilet and he needed help. I put in a complaint for the police (I know, cops for a mental health issue is not ideal, but it's the only thing we had) and kept him on the phone as he was fairly distressed.

Unfortunately, it was a busy evening and the cops wouldn't be able to get to him for a few minutes. As such, I asked if he could close the toilet lid. He said he could and he did. Did this stop the demons from coming out of his toilet? It did! This made him much more calm and I was able to release the call. Can't remember what ended up happening with him. I'd guess he was taken to the local ER that had a psychiatric crisis center voluntarily. But it stands out as the time I solved a caller's toilet demon problem with a very straight-forward solution

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Claims Human Faces Now Appear 'Demon-Like'Victor Sharrah said human faces now appear 'demon-like' – stretched out and widened, with pointy ears and deep grooves carved into their skin. On a life-altering day in November of 2020, Sharrah says that, all of a sudden, any human face he looked at appeared 'demon-like'.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Dino, Chihuahua featured in Pete the Plumber ads, passes awayDino the Toilet Dog has died.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Man allegedly 'treated like an animal,' drank toilet water at HMP while awaiting deportationOne of the cells at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Broken Toilet Makes United Airlines Flight A Very Crappy ExperienceDavid Moye is a journalist with 20 years experience writing on offbeat subjects. He is the former senior editor of Wireless Flash, a news agency that provided The Daily Show, Good Morning America and many other shows with guest booking and news segments.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Premier Eby says B.C. has a ‘serious problem with rising anti-Semitism’Following a meeting with Jewish leaders, Eby promises to work with them in rooting out anti-Semitism

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Trump Says Israel Has To ‘Finish The Problem’ In Gaza After Months Of SilenceSanjana is a HuffPost reporter currently based in her native city of Chicago after reporting from Washington, D.C. She covers breaking news and politics, and previously wrote for the AP. You can reach her at sanjana.karanthhuffpost.com or on Twitter at sanjanakaranth.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »