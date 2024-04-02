California Gives Out Fentanyl Test Strips Amid Surge in Overdose Deaths

California is distributing fentanyl test strips to combat the surge in overdose deaths. The state has seen a significant increase in fentanyl-related deaths, and the test strips are aimed at helping drug users identify the presence of the deadly drug. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is often mixed with other drugs, making it difficult for users to know what they are taking.

The test strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in drugs, allowing users to make more informed decisions and potentially save lives

