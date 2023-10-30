Calgary women's lacrosse league cancels season amid slumping participation

(Submitted by Calgary Women's Lacrosse League)The Calgary Women's Lacrosse League has cancelled its fall season because of sinking participation numbers.

Long-time goalie Linda Craig says she's disappointed the league isn't stirring up enough interest from Calgary's large population."I just wish we could get this word out and let women know there are such teams and such leagues. And just hope that women will come out and play something for themselves."Okotoks Dawgs will 3-peat as host of WCBL all-star game in 2024

"People have families, and people have kids … it can be a tough, tough priority, especially if this is their kids' hockey season," said Ivy.While players and organizers plot strategies to revive the league in the new year, the sport is benefiting from international attention. headtopics.com

Lacrosse is one of five new sports the International Olympic Committee has added to the official program for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. "It just gives females another opportunity to compete at a high level, and it's great that the sport will continue to have more exposure," said Maria Deitz, president of Calgary Field Lacrosse.

"When I started playing in Calgary, field lacrosse wasn't a huge thing," she said. "I just hope that girls from Calgary … pursue that dream of going to the Olympics, and I just hope that it grows so much more." headtopics.com

"You don't get to see women playing sports on TV, like men get to," she said. "That (the Olympics) is the only place where women get to see themselves compete."

