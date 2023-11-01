Calgary students get hands-on with health care during Take Our Kids to Work Day

Hundreds participate around the country, but at Rockyview, relatives of health care pros got an extremely unique experience. "A lot of kids end up going to their parents' offices and sit in a chair and twirl around," clinical nurse education Jennifer Smith said."This is actually hands-on. They're really getting to see how health care workers structure their days and think about their careers."Alberta Health Services brought their children to learn some valuable skills for its annual Take Your Kids to Work day on Nov. 1, 2023.
The idea is to give local youth a realistic, inside look at the many skills and areas of expertise a career in acute care entails. It's split up into three main areas: EMS simulation, infection prevention and control and mock patient care that wraps in nursing, respiratory and physician skills.
Students got to use administer faux medication, give mannequins an IV and even operate on a pumpkin. "By actually immersing and getting their hands on things, we hope that (the students) will stay engaged and they'll be excited about the experience," Smith said. Alberta Health Services brought their children to learn some valuable skills for its annual Take Your Kids to Work day on Nov. 1, 2023."I was really interested in the respiratory therapist (activity) that we had done, but seeing this mock surgery) really got my interest," the grade 12 student said.
Canada Headlines
