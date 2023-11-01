Calgary students get hands-on with health care during Take Our Kids to Work Day

Hundreds participate around the country, but at Rockyview, relatives of health care pros got an extremely unique experience. "A lot of kids end up going to their parents' offices and sit in a chair and twirl around," clinical nurse education Jennifer Smith said."This is actually hands-on. They're really getting to see how health care workers structure their days and think about their careers."Alberta Health Services brought their children to learn some valuable skills for its annual Take Your Kids to Work day on Nov. 1, 2023.

The idea is to give local youth a realistic, inside look at the many skills and areas of expertise a career in acute care entails. It's split up into three main areas: EMS simulation, infection prevention and control and mock patient care that wraps in nursing, respiratory and physician skills.

Students got to use administer faux medication, give mannequins an IV and even operate on a pumpkin. "By actually immersing and getting their hands on things, we hope that (the students) will stay engaged and they'll be excited about the experience," Smith said. Alberta Health Services brought their children to learn some valuable skills for its annual Take Your Kids to Work day on Nov. 1, 2023."I was really interested in the respiratory therapist (activity) that we had done, but seeing this mock surgery) really got my interest," the grade 12 student said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AVENUEMAGAZINE: Calgary Flames and YMCA Calgary Partnership Empowers Grade 6 StudentsLearn about the impactful collaboration between the Calgary Flames Foundation and YMCA Calgary, providing free YMCA memberships to Grade 6 students in Calgary. The program helps youth ignite their potential and build confidence through structured and independent play.

Source: AvenueMagazine | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: “As If I Make The Kids’ Menu”: Entitled Mom Chews Out Waitress Over Kids’ Menu ItemsWhen you go out to eat, you have to remember to treat the servers and kitchen staff with respect. It sounds like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised by how often people forget to be polite.

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: Eleven-year-old boy missing in downtown Calgary; police ask public for help finding himAn 11-year-old boy went missing in Calgary's downtown, and both his family and police are hoping you can help find him.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: CTV Calgary: Your Source for Local NewsCTV Calgary is a part of the CTV News Video Network, providing local news coverage to the Calgary region.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕