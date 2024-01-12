Calgary Shelters See Influx of Clients, AMA Faces Long Wait Times, and More

Calgary shelters are experiencing an increase in clients during a cold snap. AMA is dealing with a high volume of calls for tow services, resulting in days-long wait times. Oliver Kylington returns to the lineup after a long break to help the Wranglers win. Ontario and Quebec are expecting heavy snowfall and extreme winds from a winter storm. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appoints a new top aide on national security matters.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are working to stabilize immigration numbers due to housing pressures





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple Incidents in Calgary and New YorkTwo homes engulfed in flames, mother of murder victim speaks out, frustration over snow removal, Trump's courtroom speech, Meta settles lawsuit, property tax hikes in major US cities

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Extreme Cold Causes Delays and Cancellations at Calgary AirportExtreme cold weather in Calgary is causing delays and cancellations at the airport, with several flights being cancelled and passengers expressing frustration. De-icing procedures are being carried out to ensure safe air travel.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Fatal Shooting in Northwest Calgary, New Zealand Runner Stops in Calgary, Negative Views on Federal Government, Tax Breaks for Canadians, Passenger Falls from AirplaneFatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say. Canmore resident group asks government for environmental assessment of developments. 'One foot in front of the other': New Zealand runner stops in Calgary on cross-Canada run for childhood cancer. Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows. It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024. Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries. Ontario man charged after suspected $6

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Southland Transportation Prepares for Extreme Cold in CalgarySouthland Transportation ensures their fleet is ready to transport Calgary students to school during an extreme cold warning in the city. Temperatures are expected to reach -40 C with wind chills making it feel like -50 C.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Calgary's Office-to-Residential Conversion Program: A Model for Solving the Housing CrisisCalgary has successfully converted underused office towers to residential housing through its unique incentive program for developers. The program has resulted in the approval of 13 conversion projects, with more underway. The first project, a $38-million conversion of a 10-storey office building, is almost complete.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Calgary's Homeless Face Intense Cold WeatherIntensely cold weather is on the way and it's Calgary's most vulnerable who will see the greatest impact. The Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) is working to provide warming spots for over 1,900 homeless individuals in the city. The president and CEO of CHF emphasizes the danger of the cold weather and the need for assistance.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »