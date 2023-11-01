Calgary school support workers bargaining for first raise in 8 years

“We have full-time cleaners – they only make $21 an hour – and we have employees that make even less than that,” Gordon said. “With a living wage in Calgary being $23 an hour, we have lots of members that have to work two, three jobs to make ends meet.low-income cut-off before tax
for cities like Calgary and Edmonton was $27,514 for a single person in 2021. For two people, it was $34,254. Wednesday's demonstration included CBE workers with roles like education assistants, landscaping, caretaking and other staff responsible for school maintenance.
They’re the kind of workers who can be overlooked in the day-to-day school operations, but whose work would likely be sorely missed. “What our jobs do impact with students is we give them a safe and clean learning environment,” Gordon said.
In a statement, the Calgary Board of Education said it values the staff members and their contributions to students' education. "We have recently commenced collective bargaining this fall with CUPE. The bargaining unit is approximately 800 members and is comprised of cleaners, facility operators, heavy duty mechanics, painters and locksmiths and seasonal workers," the prepared statement reads.
