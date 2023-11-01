Calgary school support workers bargaining for first raise in 8 years

“We have full-time cleaners – they only make $21 an hour – and we have employees that make even less than that,” Gordon said. “With a living wage in Calgary being $23 an hour, we have lots of members that have to work two, three jobs to make ends meet.low-income cut-off before tax

for cities like Calgary and Edmonton was $27,514 for a single person in 2021. For two people, it was $34,254.Ozempic maker faces proposed class action lawsuit alleging ‘dangerous side effects’ Wednesday’s demonstration included CBE workers with roles like education assistants, landscaping, caretaking and other staff responsible for school maintenance.Calgary Real Estate Board reports 17% increase in home sales for OctoberAlberta’s CPP exit would put millions of retirements at risk, Freeland says

They’re the kind of workers who can be overlooked in the day-to-day school operations, but whose work would likely be sorely missed. “What our jobs do impact with students is we give them a safe and clean learning environment,” Gordon said.

In a statement, the Calgary Board of Education said it values the staff members and their contributions to students’ education. “We have recently commenced collective bargaining this fall with CUPE. The bargaining unit is approximately 800 members and is comprised of cleaners, facility operators, heavy duty mechanics, painters and locksmiths and seasonal workers,” the prepared statement reads.Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin says he wanted to return to duty after being cleared in trial

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AVENUEMAGAZINE: Calgary Flames and YMCA Calgary Partnership Empowers Grade 6 StudentsLearn about the impactful collaboration between the Calgary Flames Foundation and YMCA Calgary, providing free YMCA memberships to Grade 6 students in Calgary. The program helps youth ignite their potential and build confidence through structured and independent play.

Source: AvenueMagazine | Read more ⮕

CP24: Messi wins record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or, Bonmati takes women's awardThe list reads 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and now 2023.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWSVI: Sooke School District gets provincial funding for 2 elementary school expansionsRuth King Elementary School and David Cameron Elementary School will both see a 190-seat expansion. The price tag for the projects is $24 million, funded outside of the school district's regular funding cycle.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕