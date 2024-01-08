Calgary's Homeless Face Intense Cold Weather

Intensely cold weather is on the way and it's Calgary's most vulnerable who will see the greatest impact. Over 1,900 Calgarians are currently homeless, and the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) is working to provide warming spots for them. The CHF has increased the number of warming spots to 425, a 20% increase from last year. The president and CEO of CHF, Patricia Jones, emphasizes the danger of the cold weather and the need for assistance.

Kirby Warren, a homeless individual in Calgary, shares his experience of the extreme cold and its effects on his health





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.