Calgary's Centre for Newcomers Experiences Surge in Demand for Services

At Calgary ’s Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst’s words — “run off their feet.”
That’s the largest annual increase in Alberta’s history, the equivalent of 550 people moving to the province every day. While the bulk of the growth came from international migration, reflecting a Canada-wide trend, Alberta also shattered a national record in 2023 for interprovincial migration with a net gain of 55,107 people, the highest ever recorded by any province.
“What’s different this time is that affordability is playing an important role — particularly housing affordability.” “In 2022, it felt like everyone was saying, ‘Alberta’s on sale, this is great, this is amazing,’” said Calgary real estate agent Dawn Herron Maser. Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, said new homes are simply not being built fast enough to keep up with the province’s growth. And there are other signs of strain showing as well. New arrivals to Alberta are struggling to find family doctors, and unprecedented school enrolment growth has led to overcrowded classrooms.
In the long term, sustained growth is likely. The province’s economy is diversifying, creating opportunities for workers in non-oil and gas-related fields such as technology and aviation, and the proximity of the Rocky Mountains and some of Canada’s best-loved national parks continue to be a draw for tourists.
