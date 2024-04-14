Calgary's Centre for Newcomers Experiences Surge in Demand for Services

At Calgary ’s Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst’s words — “run off their feet.”

That’s the largest annual increase in Alberta’s history, the equivalent of 550 people moving to the province every day. While the bulk of the growth came from international migration, reflecting a Canada-wide trend, Alberta also shattered a national record in 2023 for interprovincial migration with a net gain of 55,107 people, the highest ever recorded by any province.

“What’s different this time is that affordability is playing an important role — particularly housing affordability.” “In 2022, it felt like everyone was saying, ‘Alberta’s on sale, this is great, this is amazing,’” said Calgary real estate agent Dawn Herron Maser. Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, said new homes are simply not being built fast enough to keep up with the province’s growth. And there are other signs of strain showing as well. New arrivals to Alberta are struggling to find family doctors, and unprecedented school enrolment growth has led to overcrowded classrooms.

In the long term, sustained growth is likely. The province’s economy is diversifying, creating opportunities for workers in non-oil and gas-related fields such as technology and aviation, and the proximity of the Rocky Mountains and some of Canada’s best-loved national parks continue to be a draw for tourists.

Calgary Centre For Newcomers Demand Services Population Growth Immigrants Refugees

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen pleads guilty in Boxing Day machete attacks at Calgary Zoo parking lotThe Calgary Courts Centre is pictured in Calgary on Feb. 20, 2024.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

‘Very special’ Calgary project shares newcomers’ storiesLocal musician Jiajia Li has created an exhibit called ‘Immigrant Story Project: Experiment No. 1’.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showingCALGARY — At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — 'run off their feet.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotelCalgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Calgary police identify man shot to death at Calgary hotelCalgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Southeast Calgary fire leaves 36 people without a homeA Calgary Fire Department high rise support truck drives through Downtown Calgary on December 13, 2021.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »