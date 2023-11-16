Calgary's BUMP Festival Receives Grant for Street Art

This mural-in-progress by Nathan Meguinis at 1320 1st St S.W. in Calgary was part of the 2020 BUMP Festival. The festival received an Asphalt Art Initiatives Grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies Tuesday. Calgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.

That's the name of a project funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, that recognizes cities around the world that embrace art as an effective and relatively inexpensive way to activate their streets. Calgary was one of 25 North American cities in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico singled out for its street art. The festival will receive up to US $25,000 plus technical support "to install projects that use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces and engage residents," Bloomberg Philanthropies aid in a media release. The projects were selected from over 200 application

