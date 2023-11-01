Calgary Real Estate Board reports 17 per cent increase in home sales for October

But inventory levels in October remained more than 40 per cent lower than what's traditionally available for the month as relatively strong sales prevented any significant shift. The unadjusted residential benchmark price rose to $571,600, nearly 10 per cent higher than October 2022.

CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says supply levels remain a challenge in the market and “it will take some time to see a shift toward more balanced conditions and ultimately more price stability.”

The board reported record high sales of apartment condominiums thanks to big gains in new listings, and noted that year-to-date price gains for the category have occurred across every district in the city.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Calgary Real Estate Board reports 17 per cent increase in home sales for OctoberCALGARY — The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 2,171 home sales in October, marking a 17 per cent increase compared with the same month last year ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Calgary Real Estate Board reports 17 per cent increase in home sales for OctoberCALGARY — The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 2,171 home sales in October, marking a 17 per cent increase compared with the same month last year and among the highest levels it has ever reported for October.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Calgary Real Estate Board reports 17 per cent increase in home sales for OctoberThe Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 2,171 home sales in October, marking a 17 per cent increase compared with the same month last year and among the highest levels it has ever reported for October.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Calgary Real Estate Board reports 17% increase in home sales for OctoberCREB says the city saw 2,171 home sales in October, marking a 17 per cent increase compared with the same month last year.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

AVENUEMAGAZINE: Calgary Flames and YMCA Calgary Partnership Empowers Grade 6 StudentsLearn about the impactful collaboration between the Calgary Flames Foundation and YMCA Calgary, providing free YMCA memberships to Grade 6 students in Calgary. The program helps youth ignite their potential and build confidence through structured and independent play.

Source: AvenueMagazine | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: KKR Is Targeting $2.5 Billion for Second Asia Real Estate FundKKR & Co. is raising a second Asia real estate fund, targeting $2 billion to $2.5 billion to spend across the region, according to people familiar with the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕