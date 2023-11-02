HEAD TOPICS

Calgary public school workers demand fair wages amid 8-year stalemate

GlobalCalgary1 min.

Collective bargaining is underway for a couple of unions inside the Calgary Board of Education, representing everyone from janitors to education assistants and bookkeepers. Sarah Offin has more on where those negotiations are and why workers say a raise is long overdue.

