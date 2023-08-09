Calgary Police Under Fire for Alleged Aggressive Tactics on Protesters

A concerning video from social media has Calgary police explaining their actions when a peaceful protest took an ugly turn. Craig Momney reports. Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal, who until recently was a police commissioner, was disturbed by the information being spread on social media. Videos on social media showed CPS officers in a line, armed with helmets, batons and shields telling protesters to back up.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
‘Extensive fire’ seen at Sirocco drive strip mall: Calgary fire - Calgary | Globalnews.caPaul Wiens, Calgary district fire Chief, said crews could see 'extensive flames' coming from the roof of a strip mall in the southwest community of Signal Hill on Thursday morning.
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »
2023 Calgary Pride Parade & Festival; supported by Global Calgary & QR CalgaryFrom September 2nd to 3rd, join Calgary Pride as Prince’s Island Park is transformed into a bustling hub of joy and inclusivity!
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »
Calgary Food Bank’s City-Wide Food Drive; supported by Global Calgary & QR CalgaryComing to a doorstep near you, this year’s City-Wide Food Drive will take place on Saturday, September 23!
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »
Southwest Calgary home may need to be torn down after structure fire - Calgary | Globalnews.caFirefighters said a two-storey house caught on fire and the flames spread to a neighbouring house.
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »
Arrest made after fire breaks out at Mewata Armoury in Calgary - Calgary | Globalnews.caA person has been arrested and the Calgary Police Service is investigating after a fire broke out at the Mewata Armoury on Tuesday. YYC
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »
2 men dead in Calgary house fire - Calgary | Globalnews.caThe Calgary Fire Department says it received multiple calls about a residence in the 2800 block of 41st Street Southwest having heavy smoke coming from the basement window at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. YYC
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »