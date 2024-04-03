Calgary Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Assault Suspect

Calgary police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted someone outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed and punched him before striking his face with a glass.

Despite their efforts, the police have been unable to identify the suspect.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVCalgary / 🏆 26. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calgary police seek public assistance in sexual assault investigationPolice vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Police say the number of domestic violence cases in Calgary is continuing a downward trend so far this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing 67-year-old womanCalgary police are asking for public assistance locating a missing 67-year-old woman.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Theatre Calgary presents As You Like It; supported by Global Calgary & QR CalgaryTheatre Calgary Present 'As You Like It' happening February 27 to March 24, 2024 at Max Bell Theatre (Arts Commons)- The Bard Meets The Beatles in a Mashed-Up Musical

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Alberta police force bill getting mixed reaction from communities, unionsA Calgary police officer and a sheriff walk together in southwest Calgary.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotelCalgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Calgary police identify man shot to death at Calgary hotelCalgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »