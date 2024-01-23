Calgary Plans to Convert LRT Parking Lot into Affordable Housing Units

The City of Calgary is planning to convert the Franklin LRT south parking lot into affordable housing units, but some community members are concerned about losing the space. The lot can accommodate between 200 and 300 units, and vehicle utilization has been at 50-60% since 2010. However, the lot was almost full when filmed. The north Franklin LRT lot could be used for overflow parking. Ward 9 Coun.

Gian-Carlo Carra believes this project is the 'gold standard' for addressing the city's housing crisis





