Calgary man sentenced to prison for fatal crash

A Calgary man has been sentenced to almost two years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash that occurred more than three years ago. Bipinjot Gill, who was 21 at the time, was behind the wheel of a Hyundai that crashed into a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Metis Trail and 128 Avenue N.E. in the early morning hours of May 18, 2019.Both women, 31-year-old Uzma Afzal and her mother, 65-year-old Bilquees Begum, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Begum's husband Mohammed Afzal, was taken to hospital in critical condition while Uzma's husband Asif Ashfaq was also hurt. CTV News spoke with friends of the victims after the crash who said they were a "very generous family." "It is quite big loss for the community as well as for myself because I've known the family for more than 30, 35 years," said Muhammed Faisal, a friend of the family, on the day after the crash. "That sister who passed away, when I met her she was like two-years old. She is a very soft and kind-hearted person

