Calgary Flames showing signs of improvement after recent struggles

First-line centre Elias Lindholm says “a lot has changed” for the Calgary Flames during their recent roll.The results have certainly taken a significant turn. Since finally snapping out of a six-game losing skid, the Flames have rebounded with a 4-1-1 record in their past half-dozen dates. While they haven’t quite erased the damage done during that extended funk, there is plenty of reason to be encouraged.

“Lately, we have been playing better, starting to see better signs out there of what we want to do,” said Lindholm, who popped for three points — a goal and two helpers — in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. “We’re coming. “I think we’re following the system more, more dialled in, winning more battles and we’re working harder. There are a lot of good teams in this league, and you’re not going to win just on skill. We are one of those teams that need to work harder than the other team to win games. I think we’re starting to realize tha





