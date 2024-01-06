Calgary Council Faces Criticism for Receiving Raise Amidst Rising Costs

Amid higher fuel taxes, soaring utility prices, costly groceries and a spike in property taxes for many Calgarians, some are arguing that council should not have received the raise. "This is something they knew was coming, they also knew that Albertans are really struggling with affordability and there are increased costs that have hit them," Lori Williams, a public policy professor at Mount Royal University, said.

A few years ago, the city council at the time put the wage increase decision into the hands of an independent committee, which takes Albertan's average weekly earnings into account. "It's a result of that committee's work back in 2020 that this increase is being proposed," Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.In November, city council approved a 7.8 per cent residential property tax increase. That increase is one reason why former Calgary alderman John Schmal sent a letter in December asking for council to call off the automatic raise. "It's very irresponsible. They keep increasing the cost of living to live in a hom





