Calgary City Council Debates New Plans and Funding for Enhanced Services

Over the last year, Calgary city council has debated new plans and enhanced services, like the Transit Safety Strategy, the Housing Strategy, Route Ahead and more social funding. But supporting the new plans require new funding. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has more on what different advocacy groups are asking for.Up until he retired, Doug Clark would ride his bike from his home in Oakridge to his downtown office. It saved him money and kept him fit.

“Before moving to Oakridge, I commuted to downtown Calgary from Douglasdale in the southeast,” said Clark, the new president of Bike Calgary. “It’s recognizing that there is an increasing demand for this kind of infrastructure as more people are realizing you can actually get around your communities without having to drive in a car.”City council will debate proposed adjustments to the 2024 budget starting Monday. The budget includes investing in additional 5A (Always Available for All Ages and Abilities) Network infrastructur





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calgary Food Bank’s City-Wide Food Drive; supported by Global Calgary & QR CalgaryComing to a doorstep near you, this year’s City-Wide Food Drive will take place on Saturday, September 23!

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »

Calgary city council continuing to deliberate housing strategy which includes plans for blanket rezoning changesCalgary city council members are continuing to debate a long-awaited housing strategy Saturday, which includes a plan for reducing red tape through blanket rezoning of residential districts to allow for more housing types.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »

2023 Calgary Pride Parade & Festival; supported by Global Calgary & QR CalgaryFrom September 2nd to 3rd, join Calgary Pride as Prince’s Island Park is transformed into a bustling hub of joy and inclusivity!

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »

Calgary city council divided on zoning reform in proposed housing strategyOne of the recommendations included in Calgary's upcoming housing strategy is around changing the base residential zoning district to include more housing types.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »

Feds won't fund Calgary housing strategy unless city agrees to axe certain zoning rulesMore than a hundred Calgarians are making their opinions on the city’s housing strategy known Thursday — as a proposed plan to create more housing and improve affordability hangs in the balance.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 67. / 22,5 Read more »

Calgary city council approves deliberate housing strategyCalgary city council members approved a long-awaited housing strategy Saturday, which includes a plan for reducing red tape through blanket rezoning of residential districts to allow for more housing types.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »