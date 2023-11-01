Calgarians invited to explore Mexican ‘Day of the Dead’ traditions

Artists Oscar and Fabi Rios, both from Mexico City, have created several colourful figures to add to the festive atmosphere in the art gallery. “This paper flower represents a marigold flower, which is very essential to the ‘Day of the Dead’ altar,” Oscar Rios said.

Much of that activity involves promoting connection among the broader Latin American community in Calgary. The month-long artists residency program, called Como Se Dice, also features opportunities for people to connect with a wide variety of performers and artists.

