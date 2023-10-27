Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

(3:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers appear before the House Standing Committee on Finance.(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for August. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.1 per cent from July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q3. The consensus is a rise of 1.0 per cent from Q2 and up 4.3 per cent year-over-year. (9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August. Consensus is a rise of 0.8 per cent from July and up 2.0 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for August. The Street is estimating an increase of 0.5 per cent month-over-month and up 5.4 per cent year-over-year.: Amgen Inc.; Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; Caterpillar Inc.; Centerra Gold Inc.; First Capital Realty Inc.; First National Financial Corp.; International Petroleum Corp.; Pfizer Inc.; Stellantis NV(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for October. Estimate is an increase of 150,000 jobs (versus a rise of 89,000 in September). headtopics.com

(4:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy.: Airbnb Inc.; Bausch + Lomb Corp.; Canada Goose Holdings Inc.; Capital Power Corp.; Cenovus Energy Inc.; Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.; Cogeco Inc.; Cogeco Communications Inc.; CVS Health Corp.; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; GFL Environmental Holdings Inc.; IGM Financial Inc.; InterRent REIT; Kinaxis Inc.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q3. Consensus estimates are annualized rate increases of 4.0 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.: Apple Inc.; Barrick Gold Corp.; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Baytex Energy Corp.; BCE Inc.; Bombardier Inc.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Canfor Corp.; Colliers International Group Inc.; ConocoPhillips; Crescent Point Energy Corp.; Eli Lilly and Co.; Ero Copper Corp.; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; First Majestic Silver Corp. headtopics.com

Read more:

globeandmail »

The 2024 Chicken Daddies Calendar Unveils 13 Hilarious Men-Chicken MomentsThe long-awaited 2024 calendar featuring men with their chickens is finally here! It's a whole year of cute and funny moments shared between guys and their feathered companions. Read more ⮕

The 2024 Calendar Featuring Men With Their Chickens Is Finally Released, Here Are 13 Of The Best ShotsThe long-awaited 2024 calendar featuring men with their chickens is finally here! It's a whole year of cute and funny moments shared between guys and their feathered companions. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops launch brief ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected wider incursionRAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops and tanks launched a brief ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to “prepare the battlefield' ahead of a widely expected ground in Read more ⮕

Israeli troops launch brief ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected wider incursionRAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops and tanks launched a brief ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to “prepare the battlefield' ahead of a widely expected ground in Read more ⮕

Israeli troops launch brief ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected wider incursionRAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops and tanks launched a brief ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to “prepare the battlefield' ahead of a widely expected ground in Read more ⮕

Israeli troops launch brief ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected wider incursionRAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops and tanks launched a brief ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to “prepare the battlefield' ahead of a widely expected ground in Read more ⮕