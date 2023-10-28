Bystander injured in Pineridge targeted shooting, police say

A targeted attack in a northeast Calgary community wounded an innocent bystander, who was taken to hospital in stable condition.Posted: Oct 27, 2023 7:12 PM EDT | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the northeast community of Pineridge on Friday afternoon. (David Bell/CBC)Police say a bystander was wounded and taken to hospital after a targeted attack Friday afternoon in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m., responding to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Pinemill Way N.E. When police arrived, they found one person had been shot. Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene. The wounded person was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said. headtopics.com

"It is believed the shooting was a targeted incident involving another individual, and that the victim was an innocent bystander," the Calgary Police Service said in a statement."The vehicle matching the description given by witnesses was found abandoned a short time later in the Pineridge area," police said in a statement.

"Due to the proximity of two schools in the area , the Calgary Board of Education initiated lockdowns as the situation unfolded." Police said the lockdowns were lifted later Friday afternoon, adding officers do not believe that the schools or any students were in danger. headtopics.com

