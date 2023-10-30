By The Numbers: Meng Bo vs. Ayaka Miura

attraction this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Bo enters the match on the strength of back-to-back victories. She last appeared at ONE on Prime Video 9, where she outpointedto a three-round unanimous decision on April 21. Miura, meanwhile, returns to action on the heels of consecutive defeats. She has not competed since April 22, 2022, when a shoulder injury resulted in a technical knockout loss to the aforementioned Cardoso at ONE 156.

Her methods of choice: six scarf hold armlocks and one arm-triangle choke. Miura owns four other victories by decision (36%).with a scarf hold armlock at ONE “Call to Greatness” on Feb. 22, 2019. More than four years later, it remains her fastest finish to date.Rounds completed by Miura as a professional mixed martial artist. She has gone the distance on six different occasions and carries a 4-2 record in those bouts.

These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas warThe latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Read more ⮕

Mike Pence Withdraws from 2024 Presidential RaceFormer Vice President Mike Pence announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Republican presidential race due to poor poll numbers and lack of campaign funds. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton Highlands National Park Sees Strong Rebound in VisitorsDespite minor drops in visitors, Cape Breton Highlands National Park is experiencing a strong bounceback from the COVID-19 pandemic. The park is expected to surpass 250,000 visitors, just a few thousand below the 2022 season and around 50,000 from 2019. The challenges of closed attractions and rising travel costs were present, but the visitor experience remained largely unaffected. Provincial parks in the area also saw a decline in numbers after peaking in June due to rainy weather. Read more ⮕

Democratic Concerns Over Phillips' Potential Impact on Biden's CandidacyDemocratic insiders are worried that Phillips' candidacy could weaken Biden's chances in the general election against Trump. Phillips is considering running for president and believes Biden's numbers are not improving. After discussing the idea with his family, Phillips is unsure about launching a campaign within weeks. Read more ⮕

Alberta's Premier Relies on Controversial Report to Make Case for Pension PlanAlberta's premier is using a widely questioned report to advocate for a provincial pension plan, claiming it would save workers up to $1,425 annually while maintaining benefits for seniors. The report suggests that Alberta is entitled to 53% of CPP's assets, but critics argue against its credibility. Analyzing the rhetoric and study provides insight into the risks associated with the plan. Despite involving some math, the government aims to simplify the numbers and emphasize the potential savings. Read more ⮕

Saskatchewan NDP Holds Annual Convention to Address Concerning IssuesThe Saskatchewan NDP party held its annual convention where attendees discussed various concerning issues, including education and healthcare. The convention saw record numbers of attendees and featured guest speakers from different sectors of the province. Read more ⮕