By 2035, all new vehicles sold in B.C. must be electric. Is it achievable?

The B.C. government’s goal of having all new light-duty vehicles sold be electric by 2035 could be tough to achieve without expanded charging infrastructure and more incentives to make EVs affordable, observers say.

The fix for that, Antweiler said, is more incentives for landlords to retrofit rental buildings with charging infrastructure and political will from municipal governments to install more overnight, slow-charging and fast-charging stations in public parking spots.

Antweiler believes that goal is achievable because car companies will want to avoid a $20,000 penalty for internal combustion engine vehicles that exceed the prescribed sales’ targets. Qualey said the penalties for each vehicle that isn’t zero-emission, coupled with post-COVID-19 supply chain issues, could inflate prices of new and used vehicles. headtopics.com

Qualey noted the average price of an EV in Canada is $73,000, so there will need to be more incentives to bridge the price gap between EVs and gasoline vehicles. British Columbians who make between $80,000 and $100,000 will also get a rebate of between $2,000 and $500.

Evan Pivnick, program manager for Clean Energy Canada, an energy think-tank at Simon Fraser University, said research shows EV owners save an average of $4,500 per year by not paying for gas and lower maintenance costs. headtopics.com

B.C. is a leader in Canada when it comes to electric vehicle sales this year, Osborne said, with electric vehicles making up 21 per cent of all new, light-duty vehicles sold in the province. Thirty-four per cent said they would consider buying an electric car, down from 47 per cent a year earlier.

“Cars are being made almost to order,” he said. “There’s very little in the way of stocks that are sitting on people’s lots.”

