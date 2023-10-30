Buyers return to China's largest trade fair but orders still elusive

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsGUANGZHOU (Reuters) - Foreign buyers returned in force for the autumn round of the world's largest trade show, heading towards pre-COVID numbers, but Chinese sellers said orders remain low as Christmas nears, with few expecting global demand to recover soon.

The visitor numbers were up 53.6% on the spring event, which was the first after the COVID-19 pandemic, and drive attendance figures into the same ballpark as the 186,000 foreigners who visited in the autumn of 2019.

Holmes was scouring the glass and ceramic products among tens of thousands of booths selling everything from tents and kitchen worktops to goblin costumes."With inflation coming down, one would hope that things will get a bit easier, the current situation will improve, and at that point the consumer will get more confidence.

Ten exporters who normally do much of their business in Europe said sales there were down 10% to 30% this year. Sales were down about a tenth, said Chen, speaking in front of his company's display of life-sized Father Christmas dolls and elves lined up on shelves.

The most recent trade data showed China's slump in exports and imports was gradually easing, as exports in September declined 6.2% from a year ago, a moderation from August's drop of 8.8%. While orders were finished for this coming Christmas, Chen was still hopeful for an improvement by the second half of 2024.

"We've got to supplement it somewhere, though we're definitely more optimistic than during the pandemic," he said.

