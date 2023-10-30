Buyers return to China's largest trade fair but orders still elusive

GUANGZHOU (Reuters) - Foreign buyers returned in force for the autumn round of the world's largest trade show, heading towards pre-COVID numbers, but Chinese sellers said orders remain low as Christmas nears, with few expecting global demand to recover soon.

"You would never know COVID had happened," said David Holmes, a British buyer for the hospitality industry in Britain and North America, who has been visiting for more than 15 years. Ten exporters who normally do much of their business in Europe said sales there were down 10% to 30% this year.

"We do a lot (of business) with German markets and if they're not strong, then Western Europe's feeling unstable."The most recent trade data showed China's slump in exports and imports was gradually easing, as exports in September declined 6.2% from a year ago, a moderation from August's drop of 8.8%. headtopics.com

Xiao Haicheng, of Foshan Gaoming Yuehua Sanitary Ware, said the maker of jacuzzis and luxury showers plans to push sales to countries participating in the Belt and Road initiative, to help offset this year's revenue drop of 30% in sales to Europe, its main market.

China's exports to the European Union fell 10.6% on the year in the first nine months of 2023, to stand at $382.18 billion, while exports to the United States fell 16.4% to $372.25 billion, official data shows.

