Busy implementing B.C.’s whistleblower law, ombudsperson regrets lack of ferries oversight

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke’s office investigates complaints from citizens about the services of 1,000 British Columbia public bodies. This year, the beleaguered ferry corporation received a $500-million infusion from government and went through an executive shuffle. The management-heavy company continues to grapple with staffing shortages that have delayed or cancelled sailings.

“One of the things that they did was they specifically provided in the Coastal Ferries Act that the Ombudsperson Act does not apply to things done under the Coastal Ferries Act,” Chalke said in an interview.

The Office of the Ombudsperson isn’t facing any shortage of requests for help. There were 7,323 complaints and inquiries last year, with 1,367 files assigned to an investigator, according to the annual report. headtopics.com

Chalke said that his office has seen an increase in complaints about local governments, Crown corporations and health authorities. “We have had the non-urgent assignments down to as short as two weeks a few years ago, but the pandemic has definitely had an impact,” he said. “Instability in public services – we investigate 1,000 public bodies – but you probably can't think of one that didn't change its service delivery during the pandemic.”

“Lots of people don't know much about an ombudsperson’s office, it's a weird Swedish word,” Chalke conceded. B.C. was the last province to do so and Chalke has overseen the gradual implementation of the Public Interest Disclosure Act (PIDA). By the end of next year, when post-secondary employees are included, 300,000 public employees will be covered. headtopics.com

“A lot of the time that I spend talking to leaders of public bodies who are about to be covered by the Act, I say, ‘This is your opportunity to really speak up as an organizational leader about the value of integrity and the importance of speaking up and welcoming your employees who speak up when they see something wrong,” Chalke said.

