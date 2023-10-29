Burrow shines as Bengals defeat struggling 49ers

After being hampered early in the season by a calf injury, Burrow came out of the bye week looking like his old self for the Bengals (4-3).

He managed to escape a sack attempt on a TD drive in the first quarter, had two long runs and was sharp all game throwing the ball against the 49ers (5-3), who lost their third straight game. Burrow went 28 for 32 for 283 yards and ran for 43 more against a Niners defense that has uncharacteristically struggled in recent weeks.intercepted a pass from Purdy.

McCaffrey's TD catch in the fourth quarter gave him at least one rushing and throwing in 14 games — one shy of Marshall Faulk's NFL record.

Kovacevic excited to face former team, 49ers' Purdy expected to playKovacevic is feeling more comfortable as he prepares to face his former team tonight. Meanwhile, 49ers' Purdy is expected to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Kovacevic excited to face former team, 49ers' Purdy expected to playKovacevic is feeling more comfortable as he prepares to face his former team tonight. Meanwhile, 49ers' Purdy is expected to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday. Stephen A. questions if Dak has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Sanchez comments on Bills' defence. Dunigan criticizes Stamps' performance. Brown's two touchdowns lead Bombers to victory. Must see: Bailey's impressive touchdown catch and run. Oliveira leads Blue Bombers into Calgary for East semifinal preview. Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs... Read more ⮕

Kovacevic excited to face former team, 49ers' Purdy expected to playKovacevic is feeling more comfortable as he prepares to face his former team tonight. Meanwhile, 49ers' Purdy is expected to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday. Stephen A. questions if Dak has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Sanchez comments on Bills' defence. Dunigan criticizes Stamps' performance. Brown's two touchdowns lead Bombers to victory. Must see: Bailey's impressive touchdown catch and run. Oliveira leads Blue Bombers into Calgary for East semifinal preview. Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs... Read more ⮕

Kovacevic excited to face former team, 49ers' Purdy expected to playKovacevic is feeling more comfortable as he prepares to face his former team tonight. Meanwhile, 49ers' Purdy is expected to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday. Stephen A. questions if Dak has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Sanchez comments on Bills' defence. Dunigan criticizes Stamps' performance. Brown's two touchdowns lead Bombers to victory. Must see: Bailey's impressive touchdown catch and run. Oliveira leads Blue Bombers into Calgary for East semifinal preview. Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs... Read more ⮕

Kovacevic excited to face former team, 49ers' Purdy expected to playKovacevic is feeling more comfortable as he prepares to face his former team tonight. Meanwhile, 49ers' Purdy is expected to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday. Stephen A. questions if Dak has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Sanchez comments on Bills' defence. Dunigan criticizes Stamps' performance. Brown's two touchdowns lead Bombers to victory. Must see: Bailey's impressive touchdown catch and run. Oliveira leads Blue Bombers into Calgary for East semifinal preview. Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs... Read more ⮕

Kovacevic excited to face former team, 49ers' Purdy expected to playKovacevic is feeling more comfortable as he prepares to face his former team tonight. Meanwhile, 49ers' Purdy is expected to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday. Read more ⮕