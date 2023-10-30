Burnaby strata owner claims $10K in damages for neighbour’s noise

A Burnaby strata owner who claimed her downstairs neighbour's loud talking, noisy appliances, banging cupboards and loud fans were keeping her up at night has lost a pair of cases at the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.

Woo claimed $5,000 in damages for "injury to dignity, loss of enjoyment of her home, and mental and physical suffering" and requested an order compelling the strata to enforce its noise bylaws against the strata lot below her.

Amarshi eventually withdrew her claim, but Woo carried on with a counterclaim, claiming $5,000 in damages from Amarshi as well. The strata had further argued the case should be dismissed because Woo's complaints had already been dealt with in an earlier tribunal case – and a case at the province’s Human Rights Tribunal. headtopics.com

The CRT agreed to hear Woo's latest complaints, but tribunal member Kristin Gardner ultimately ruled the strata had not treated Woo significantly unfairly. Gardner noted the strata had suggested conducting acoustic testing, but the parties had been unable to agree on how or when the testing should be done.

"I find the strata has reasonably attempted to investigate Ms. Woo's noise complaints against the strata lot below her since August 25, 2021," Gardner wrote.‘Particular sensitivity to noise’ Gardner, who ruled on both of Woo's most recent cases, dismissed her complaint against Amarshi on similar grounds, including the lack of objective evidence about the noise level in Woo's unit. headtopics.com

While Woo might have a "particular sensitivity to noise," Gardner said the law of nuisance requires an "ordinary person with realistic expectations" to find the noise unreasonable.

Burnaby Tennis Club Receives Funding to Offer Free Tennis Sessions for Young GirlsTennis Canada has awarded Burnaby Tennis Club $5,000 to host free introductory tennis sessions for young girls during the winter months. The club aims to increase the participation of women in tennis and provide a safe and inclusive environment for non-competitive players. Read more ⮕

Missing Woman Last Believed to be in Burnaby's Metrotown AreaSukdan Baek, a 59-year-old woman, has been reported missing in Burnaby. She was last in contact with her family on October 25 and may be near UBC. Police are seeking public assistance in locating her. Read more ⮕

Gas Prices in Burnaby Slightly IncreaseGas prices in Burnaby have increased by two cents to $1.73 per litre, with some outlets seeing decreases between two and five cents. The average price remains at $1.77 per litre. The cheapest gas in all of B.C. is priced at $1.59 per litre, available in Abbotsford. Read more ⮕

Free movies at this Burnaby theatre part of annual fundraiserCineplex Community Day is returning Nov. 4 with a portion of proceeds from all concession sales going to local kids programs. Read more ⮕

Sparking joy: Electrical company named Burnaby Business Hall of Fame's 2023 inducteeHoule Electric, based in Burnaby, is known for its support for charities like BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Read more ⮕

Grade 2 Teacher Wins Provincial Teaching Award for Promoting Social Equity and DiversityKristina Carley, the teacher behind the first gender and sexuality alliance diversity club at a Burnaby elementary school, has been honored with a Premier's Award for Excellence in Education. Carley's work in creating a GSA diversity club and installing a rainbow walkway at the school has been recognized for its impact and willingness to take risks. She is also a leader in promoting sexual orientation and gender identity education and environmental education. Read more ⮕