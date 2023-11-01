Burlington mayor going with 4.99% proposed budget hike for 2024

The province’s housing crisis and the accompanying plan for growth will impact taxpayers as well in the coming years with an adopted target of 29,000 new homes, which Meed Ward says need to be “complete communities.”

It’s lower than what the city’s finance staff came up with, a 6.28 per cent increase with a total levy of 7.61 per cent for 2024. The proposed hike will be in front of council on Thursday when Meed Ward presents her budget – as required by

“They can amend my budget, they can cut things, add things. That’s what we’ll be doing November 21st and 23rd.”Meed Ward says the city will be looking into speeding up its contributions to the province’s initiatives to solve Ontario’s housing crisis through a new standing committee to help streamline the process.

In August, Premier Doug Ford criticized Meed Ward and the city for insisting it was “doing its part” by committing to about five per cent, or around 200, from a pledge to add 29,000 homes.

