Burkina Faso Targets Bigger Royalties as Gold Production Drops

Used-Car Dealer Halts Plans for Subprime Auto Loan OfferingTech Startup’s Wild First Week Won Then Lost Founder BillionsS&P 500 extends drop from its July peak to 10%Brazil Unlikely to Hit 2024 Zero-Deficit Target, Lula SaysIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportOct.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyCanada plans college crackdown amid foreign student troubles​The Daily Chase: More bank layoffs; Corus earningsGeneral Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford'sHigher-for-longer rates could reduce worker bargaining power: economistSmall business confidence lowest since 2020: indexHere's where experts think interest rates might go from...

Fortress Targets $8 Billion Fundraise for Credit OpportunitiesFortress Investment Group is targeting as much as $8 billion for its latest credit opportunities fund, which will invest in areas ranging from distressed debt to structured credit, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Memorial University's innovation hub Genesis encouraging newcomer and women-led businesses to 'think bigger'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Volkswagen lags behind profitability targets in Q3Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Israel Latest: Army Attacks Targets in Northern Gaza Ground RaidIsrael's military said it made limited ground raids inside northern Gaza overnight to attack Hamas targets before withdrawing. It's the latest in a series of small incursions that may also be aimed at rescuing hostages and gathering intelligence.

Sweden Sticks With Bigger Borrowing Plans as Economy Weakens(Bloomberg) -- Sweden's national debt office plans to increase bond issuance as a stronger-than-expected outcome for government finances this year will be followed by two years of deficits.

Private Credit Lenders Giving Up Protections to Win Bigger DealsPrivate credit firms seeking to capture market share from traditional bank lenders are giving up investor protections as they snag larger financings, according to Moody's Investors Service.