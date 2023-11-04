Bumper Season for Mushrooms in British Columbia

Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi. B.C. forest ecologist and mycologist Andy MacKinnon said he's been out picking edible fungi this year with fellow mushroom expert Paul Kroeger on Cortes Island, one of B.C.'s Discovery Islands between Vancouver Island and the mainland. “Every time you go out on a foray, it’s like the treasure hunt. That’s part of the fun of it
. You don’t know what you are going to find,” said MacKinnon, who is a co-author of "Mushrooms of British Columbia," a handbook published by the Royal B.C. Museum. MacKinnon said that last year was a very bad year for mushrooms, with an "extraordinary" drought during the summer that carried on into the autumn. Southern Vancouver Island, where MacKinnon lives, didn't see any rain for 90 days last summer, he said. This year's drought was still bad, he said, but then the rains returned in the fall. Mary Berbee, a professor at the University of British Columbia Department of Botany, said last year the exceptional drought stressed fungi. This September's rains led to a more usual flush of mushrooms, she said. "This year hasn't been better than average for mushroom diversity, but it has been much better than last year," she sai
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PGCitizen | Read more »
Source: SooToday | Read more »
Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »
Source: CTVNews | Read more »