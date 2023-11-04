Bumper Season for Mushrooms in British Columbia

Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi. B.C. forest ecologist and mycologist Andy MacKinnon said he's been out picking edible fungi this year with fellow mushroom expert Paul Kroeger on Cortes Island, one of B.C.'s Discovery Islands between Vancouver Island and the mainland. “Every time you go out on a foray, it’s like the treasure hunt. That’s part of the fun of it

. You don’t know what you are going to find,” said MacKinnon, who is a co-author of "Mushrooms of British Columbia," a handbook published by the Royal B.C. Museum. MacKinnon said that last year was a very bad year for mushrooms, with an "extraordinary" drought during the summer that carried on into the autumn. Southern Vancouver Island, where MacKinnon lives, didn't see any rain for 90 days last summer, he said. This year's drought was still bad, he said, but then the rains returned in the fall. Mary Berbee, a professor at the University of British Columbia Department of Botany, said last year the exceptional drought stressed fungi. This September's rains led to a more usual flush of mushrooms, she said. "This year hasn't been better than average for mushroom diversity, but it has been much better than last year," she sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCİTİZEN: B.C. conditions are magic for mushrooms in bumper season for fungi, tasty and toxicVANCOUVER — Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi. B.C.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SOOTODAY: B.C. conditions are magic for mushrooms in bumper season for fungi, tasty and toxicVANCOUVER — Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi. B.C.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

NTVNEWSNL: Canada’s Team Gushue continues winning ways in British ColumbiaTeam Gushue, reigning Pan Continental champions, from St. John’s, ran their win streak to five Wednesday night at the Kelowna B.C. Curling Club, beating Australia’s Team Jay Merchant 9-4. Brad Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Calgary police seek information on 3 men wanted on Canada-wide warrantsPolice believe the men could be in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge or in British Columbia.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Columbia University Students Exit Hillary Clinton’s Class To Join ProtestMarita Vlachou is a breaking news reporter for HuffPost based in London, United Kingdom.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Australian police accuse lunch host of murdering 3 guests with poisonous mushroomsThe host of a weekend family lunch at her Australian country home was charged with murdering three guests with poisonous mushrooms and attempting to murder a fourth who was left fighting for life, police said on Thursday.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »