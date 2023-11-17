Bull Rider Tetz Aims to Win Back-to-Back Titles at Canadian Finals

Last November, Tetz ascended to a new level of bull riding stardom, by being crowned the 2022 PBR Canada champion. And after a dominant 2023 season, Tetz is now preparing for this weekend’s Edmonton-hosted national finals, during which he will attempt to accomplish a feat never before achieved in Canadian history — win the title in back-to-back seasons. “Come Finals time, I have full confidence in myself that I can pick the rankest ones in the pen and get them rode,” Tetz said.

“That is what won me a title last year, picking up some high scores. If I can string together four this year, I think it will be hard to beat.” “Lots can happen, though. You need some people to do good, some to maybe draw bad. You never really know ’til it all shakes out.”Among his season highlights, Tetz has delivered one of the top riding percentages in Canada his season, going 31-for-46 (67.39%). Along with winning the Cup Series event in Lethbridge, Tetz earned three Touring Pro Division victorie

