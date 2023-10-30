Building Canada’s cleaner and greener energy future

While Alberta is a key oil and gas producer, it is also a major leader in new wind and solar capacity, which is part of Canada’s transition to cleaner and greener energy.The race to transform the world’s energy system to make it cleaner and greener is well under way, but while Canada is making some progress, there’s a long way to go.this year, the World Economic Forum ranks Canada 19th out of 120 countries on its Energy Transition Index.

Canada has set a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, with an interim goal of reducing emissions to 40 per cent to 45 per cent of 2005 greenhouse-gas levels by 2030., which reports on progress to the government, said in April that in 2021, the most recent reporting period, Canada’s emissions declined only 8.4 per cent from 2005 levels.Experts differ on what Canada should do next to speed up the energy transition.

“We have to step back and understand: What will it cost? Who’s going to pay for it? Do we have the technology already or do we have to develop it and scale it up to commercialize it?” she says. “Canada is doing some good things; having the federal goal is a start and programs to encourage switching from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones are helpful. The regulations to encourage transition aren’t strong enough yet, but we’re moving in the right direction,” he says. headtopics.com

“We’re a big country with diverse, different sources of energy. Alberta is an oil and gas-producing province, but we’re also the leader in building new wind and solar capacity in Canada. Even with renewable energy, you need to have a baseload of reliable power because wind and solar power are both intermittent,” she explains.To help meet Canada’s net-zero targets, Ms.

At the same time Ottawa’s relationship with the provinces on environmental regulation has become more complicated by a court challenge launched by Alberta, which went to the Supreme Court of Canada. The court declared the federal government’s environmental impact assessment law unconstitutional; the law had allowed it to review the environmental and social effects of resource and infrastructure projects. headtopics.com

Fire breaks out in unoccupied building in Old MontrealAn overnight fire in an unoccupied building in Old Montreal is being investigated by police. More than 150 firefighters battled the blaze, which started on Friday evening and was brought under control the next morning. The cause of the fire is unknown, but arson investigators are on the scene. The building, constructed in 1950, was listed for sale with a price of $10 million and potential for redevelopment.

