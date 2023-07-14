Builders Seek More Incentives as Sales Tax Waivers Fall Short

Rental housing builders are warning they may need still more financial incentives from government to help tackle the housing crisis even as provinces are joining Ottawa to remove sales taxes from new-build rental projects. Adrian Rocca, CEO of Fitzrovia Real Estate, says that the sales tax waivers only bring things back to the neutral point of two years ago, when enough rental housing was being built.

Construction costs and expensive rates from lenders are also contributing to the challenges faced by builders

