Build This City: Free construction training starts in January

Build This City gives job seekers free short-term construction skills training, including more than 10 industry-recognized health and safety certifications. Participants also get tools and all the required safety gear to get started.

“The Build This City program gave me an amazing overview of how the construction industry works and an in-depth understanding of OSHA and health and safety practices," said Brendan Wilson, a first-year apprentice carpenter in a news release. "Working with the class on hands-on projects gave me the confidence I needed to be part of a jobsite. My apprenticeship is all thanks to Build This City.

Build This City assists the construction sector by providing access to job-ready workers and staff training that meets their business’ needs. Wage subsidies are available to employers when hiring from the Build This City program.The next Build This City session starts Monday, Jan. 15. Submit your application to participate in training before Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

