Buffy Sainte-Marie Denies False Indigenous Heritage Claims

Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity. The iconic singer, songwriter and activist says the recent CBC report was full of mistakes and omissions. In her first public statement since it was published, Sainte-Marie calls the story an attack on her character, life and legacy.





'I know who I am:' Buffy Sainte-Marie calls Indigenous identity questions hurtful

