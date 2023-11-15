HEAD TOPICS

Buffett's Berkshire Trims HP Stake, Exits Bet on General Motors

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in HP and exited its bet on General Motors. Sanofi has hired an adviser for its over-the-counter spinoff as buyout firms show interest. Colombia's economy unexpectedly shrinks, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut. Israeli troops enter a Gaza hospital, causing frustration for the US. Forests can help combat climate change, but emissions cuts are needed first. Allfunds is seeking interest from private equity firms. European gas prices rise as winter risks come into focus. Banks and private credit start a €3 billion funding for Techem LBO. Rivian plans a $15 billion fake bond to secure a tax break. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are financially strained and stressed. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts.

Canada Headlines

