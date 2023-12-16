Buffalo Sabres Top TSN's U-24 Ranking of Players and Prospects

The Buffalo Sabres’ recent past has been filled with darkness, but the future may be brighter. Buffalo, which has missed the playoffs an NHL-record 12 straight seasons, is No. 1 in TSN’s annual U-24 ranking of players and organizational prospects. “The Sabres have every position covered with young players,” says TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “The scouting department has done its job. Now it’s up to management to fit the pieces together.

” Defencemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, centre Dylan Cozens (aka The Workhorse From Whitehouse) and goalie Devon Levi headline Buffalo’s league-high 11 players labelled current or future impact NHLers. The quality and quantity of Buffalo’s U-24 corps earns the Sabres top billing among the NHL’s 32 franchises.assessed every team’s assets 23 or younger (as of season’s start) – evaluating current development and projecting future potentia





Buffalo Sabres Struggling Early in the SeasonThe Buffalo Sabres are in a tough spot, with a low points percentage and loss of their star center. They need to make changes to their top-six and address their goaltending issues.

Buffalo Sabres Send Goaltender Devon Levi to AHL's Rochester AmericansThe Buffalo Sabres have sent goaltender Devon Levi to the AHL's Rochester Americans due to his struggling performance. Levi's record is 3-4-1 with a save percentage of .876, ranking 30th out of 44 goalies. Despite his impressive college career, it was decided that sending him back to Rochester was the best move considering his waiver-exempt status, age, and lack of pro experience.

Josh Allen leads Bills to victory over JetsBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws three touchdown passes and leads the team to a 32-6 win against the New York Jets. The Bills snap a two-game losing streak and score over 25 points for the first time in seven weeks.

Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara FallsMultiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

