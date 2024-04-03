Buffalo Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to on Wednesday. As part of the deal, the Bills acquired the Texans' second-round pick in the 2025 draft, and Houston acquired Buffalo’s sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, and a fifth-rounder in 2025.

Diggs’ departure from Buffalo leaves quarterback Josh Allen without his favorite target, and breaks up a tandem that has re-written the team’s passing records.

