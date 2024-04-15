Budget 2024 : Brampton calls for collaboration on infrastructure, security, housing and supports for asylum-seekers

I urge the federal government to prioritize the implementation of advanced scanning technology at ports to significantly cut down the rampant auto theft in our region. Moreover, the GTA faces a critical challenge with shelters operating at 350 per cent capacity, where over 60 per cent of occupants are asylum claimants. This situation highlights the need for a coordinated, sustainable federal response, including the development and support of a new regional reception centre and comprehensive services to facilitate these individuals’ integration into our communities.

Budget 2024 Brampton Collaboration Infrastructure Security Housing Asylum-Seekers Development Prosperity Canada

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



iPoliticsCA / 🏆 36. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Budget in an echo chamber': Stakeholders react to N.L. 2024 provincial budgetExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Top 2024 NHL Draft prospect Macklin Celebrini wins 2024 Hobey Baker AwardCelebrini beat out Boston College’s Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks) and North Dakota’s Jackson Blake (Carolina Hurricanes) to become the youngest...

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Ontario unveils 2024 budgetOntario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is acknowledging the challenging economic times, saying life has rarely been this expensive, but the budget he prese

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »

Ontario promises auto insurance changes in 2024 budgetThe Ontario government will move forward with 'auto insurance reforms' as part of its 2024 provincial budget.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budgetHere are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Ontario deficit will triple as economy weakens, 2024 budget showsBonnie Crombie, the Ontario Liberal Party Leader, said the government's 'bad decisions' around Bill 124, among other fiscal management missteps, left it with 'no margin for error.'

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »