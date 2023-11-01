Bucks dominate Raptors without Giannis Antetokounmpo

No Giannis Antetokounmpo , no problem for the Milwaukee Bucks , who arrived in Toronto without the services of their top player and then steamrolled the Raptors on Wednesday. A highly anticipated rematch between the Raptors and Bucks was somewhat spoiled when word leaked early in the day that one of the NBA ’s best players would be held out because of a sore calf muscle. One might have assumed that losing Antetokounmpo would be problematic for the Bucks .

He is a perennial MVP candidate who was sixth in the NBA in scoring entering Wednesday and he had been playing even better of late by averaging 35 points and 10.8 rebounds over his previous five games. Evidently, Milwaukee wasn't too concerned because it went out and dominated anyway, winning 128-112. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 37 points while chipping in 13 assists and shooting guard Malik Beasley scored 30 of his own as the Raptors dropped to 5-6 on the seaso





