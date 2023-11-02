BT’s Outgoing CEO Says Company’s Now Seeing ‘Predictable Growth’

Lawrence Seaway strikes overUnifor reaches tentative contract agreement with Stellantis, ending brief strikeBlackpink’s Lisa, Angelababy Banned on Weibo After Risque ShowElectric Vehicles Are Testing the UK’s Love of Small CarsShrinking Czech Economy May Greenlight Rate CutsWar May Give Egypt Yet Another Reason to Hold Rates: Day GuideTurkey Set to Unveil Inflation Outlook That Holds Clues to RatesSouth Africa Weighs Tapping Foreign Reserve Gains to Close Funding GapBiden Says Israel, Hamas...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Toronto-Quebec City high-frequency rail: CEO says hurdles aboundFrom his offices on the 34th floor of 1 Place Ville Marie, Martin Imbleau has a nearly panoramic view of Montreal. Clearly in view are Central Station and Victoria Bridge, which are both essential to passenger and freight traffic through the city.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

THEHILLTIMES: Canada’s immigration system a ‘leaky bucket,’ says Institute for Canadian Citizenship CEOThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more ⮕

DCN_CANADA: CEO of massive rail project says hurdles abound - and express trains may be solution - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: BP Doesn’t Need to Do Big US Oil Deals, Interim CEO Says(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc doesn’t need to do big deals to expand its US operations after competitors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. agreed a pair of...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Soccer-Too daunting to take on Saudis in 2034 World Cup bid, says Football Australia CEOExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: CEO of massive rail project says hurdles abound — and express trains may be solutionMONTREAL — Martin Imbleau, head of Via Rail’s new high-frequency rail project, says getting in and out of big cities quickly will be one of the thorniest...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕